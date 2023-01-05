For the first time in three years, the Creekside Middle School 8th grade girls basketball team has gone undefeated, posting a 13-0 record.
“We accomplished something the public never thought our program would do again,” said leading scorer and three-point sniper, Kailani Ortiz.
The undefeated season included two championship victories at the Prescott and Mae Hensley Junior High School Tournaments.
The team featured a starting lineup of Kailani Ortiz, Mya Zavala, PG Rylee Manu (who led in assists and steals), leading rebounder Alyse Lomeli, and shot blocker at the rim, Navaeh Coburn.
“We didn’t expect anything coming into the season,” said head coach Birdie Rodriguez. “We just wanted to help the kids get better.”
Rodriguez, who has experience coaching basketball, was offered the position at the last minute when there was nobody to fill the spot. He implemented a system of motion offense and practice drills that the girls ran day-in and day-out.
“There would be times when I got to practice and the girls would already be there running the drills that I had them run,” said Rodriguez. “They would be showing the other girls the system and it was pretty nice to see. The [three girls] Kailani, Alyse and Rylee all play travel ball together, so they know each other really well and it was nice having them on the court [teaching their teammates the offense].”
Rodriguez coached high school basketball 15 years ago, and with most of this year's Creekside team going to PHS next year, Rodriguez says he would consider a high school head coaching position if it were offered, but that he doesn’t want to step on any toes.
“If they ask me, I may consider it.”
Congratulations to this year’s Creekside Middle School 8th grade girls’ basketball team for an undefeated season and two championship victories:
Savannah Walker, Alyse Lomeli, Rylee Manu, Mya Zavala, Violet Tongson, Angel Mulumba, Kailani Ortiz, Vanessa Velazquez, Briana Gomez, Kalaja Ellis and Nevaeh Coburn.
(0) comments
