Crews remain on Grayson river bottom fire

WILDFIRE: Fire agencies from across the county responded to a wildfire north of Grayson on Tuesday. As of Tuesday night, the fire was approximately 60 acres and the cause is unknown. Crews worked through the night and Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit joined the firefight Wednesday morning.
