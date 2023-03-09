Crop duster crash injures pilot

On March 3, West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District crews from Westley-El Solyo Station 53 and Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association Station 50 were dispatched for an downed aircraft near Highway 132 and River Road in Vernalis.
The pilot of the crop duster was able to extricate himself from the smoldering wreckage prior to fire and paramedic personnel arriving on scene.
It was determined by paramedic assessment that the pilot had suffered non-life-threatening, second and third degree burns. The pilot was transported by air ambulance for treatment at an area hospital.
The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted to investigate the scene.
The aircraft is believed to have collided with nearby Hetch Hetchy Water and Power transmission lines which resulted in the crash.
