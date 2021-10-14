Cross Country continues stellar season

The 2021 Patterson High School Cross Country is off to a great start. They remain undefeated in CCC (Central California Conference) Centers meets with only one remaining. Ben Diaz is undefeated in CCC competition with dominant first place finishes, running 2 miles, in the first 2 competitions. Ben has set the standard for the team in every race over the two-mile distance with a season best of 11:4. The boys will compete in the Rough Rider Invitational Friday in Fresno at Woodward Park.

