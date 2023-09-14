The Patterson High School cross country season kicked off at the electrifying Kim Dust invitational on Saturday, September 9. This meet is well known for hosting high schools and colleges from all over California. Along with the athletes running the race, mother nature was running her race too. The meet had several lightning delays which pushed it back to stellar late-night races under the lights. Naturally, season opener meets cause athletes some stress and anxiety however, the delays only heightened those nerves and filled the atmosphere with a nail-biting sense of anticipation.
Natalie Arriaza took the first-place trophy in the girls’ varsity 5k race with a time of eighteen minutes and fourteen seconds. She averaged a five minute and forty-five second mile pace. Despite her impressive start she was battling some doubt before the race. “I didn’t feel so good leading up to the race because I was struggling with a previous hip injury. Along with my injury, I was pretty nervous to start because I didn’t know how I was going to perform,” said Arriaza.
Another breakout athlete was Jorge Mandujano. He placed tenth in the boys 5k with a time of sixteen minutes and twelve seconds. He averaged a five minute fifteen second mile pace. Similar to Arriaza, Mandujano was dealing with some pre-race jitters. “I was a little nervous going into the race, but I remembered about all the work we put in the off season, that provided me with confidence in my fitness stepping up to the line,” said Mandujano.
The boys’ varsity team came in 8th place. They defeated big-name school Merced and competed aggressively against schools like Piedmont Hills and Turlock. “We did really well as a team, we got out pretty good, we coasted pretty good throughout the race and kept the pace pretty well. I’m proud of what we did today,” said Mandujano.
Co-head coach Peter Foster predicts a bright future for the team. “The kids have been working really hard and we’ve been seeing things in practice and it’s obvious we have some good runners. Going into our CCC meet our boys’ varsity are the favorite for winning the conference. And then Natalie Arriaza and Melanie Rodriguez are two of the top varsity girl runners in our conference,” said Foster. Patterson is looking promising with their encouraging start to their season. The Tigers next race is the CCC #1 on September 13 at Buhach Colony High School.
