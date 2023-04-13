CrossFit builds family and healthy habits

The national fitness company CrossFit operates under the tagline, “Forging elite fitness.” And ten years ago, local CrossFit affiliate Judy Dodd brought that elite fitness to Patterson.
The fitness company was founded in 2001 by Greg Glassman, and after he saw it grow to tremendous success, he opened an affiliate program to share his techniques with others. It consists of hour-long classes in a classroom environment, but aided by a personal trainer who gives individualized attention. “CrossFit is so effective it may feel like magic, but in truth, it’s a formula — a formula that works,” says the company’s website, crossfit.com.
Dodd has always been a fitness enthusiast, coaching high school track and field, as well as volleyball. She arm wrestled professionally for years and competed in the Apricot Fiesta. But, as she explained, most of her friends in the arm wrestling community did classes with CrossFit. They encouraged her to join and guided her through the process.
After becoming immersed in the program, she became an affiliate and started CrossFit Patterson in 2013. “It’s a great tool,” Dodd said. “As a country, we’re completely out of shape, and we eat really bad. I could help any person off the street live a better, healthier lifestyle.”
She stressed that CrossFit workouts build a family of people who help each other through the process. “It’s a community of people coming together, suffering through the workouts together and coming out the other side feeling wonderful.”
Dodd has been a Patterson resident since 1981 and has seen the growth of the town over time. But she said it still retains its small-town feel, and enjoys keeping that sense of community within her business.
No matter your age or current fitness level, she explained, CrossFit is for you. “People think they have to be in shape to start CrossFit. No, that’s our job, to get you in shape for life.” It’s training to be physically equipped for whatever life might throw at you.
“You want to be able to get out of a chair when you’re 80,” she said with a laugh. “It’s never too late to start.”
CrossFit Patterson is located at 501 North First Street in Patterson. For more information, call (209) 485-1950 or visit crossfitpatterson.com. The website also includes information on class times, pricing, and more.
