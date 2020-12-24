Crows Landing water test results

On Oct. 15 and 16, 2020, the Department of the Navy (DON) began testing groundwater sources near NASA Crows Landing Airport and Test Facility, formerly known as Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Crows Landing. The voluntary testing was done to determine if private wells or groundwater sources were contaminated with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) or perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). The DON requested permission to sample water from twenty-seven private wells that were identified to be within one mile of the potential PFAS release areas. Of those twenty-seven wells, ten property owners granted permission to sample and results were released to them at the end of November.
Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), are a family of manufactured chemicals that have been in use since the mid-twentieth century. PFAS may be found in stain- and water-repellent products, lubricants, corrosion inhibitors, cable insulation, and many other industrial and commercial products. The EPA’s health advisory for lifetime exposure is 70 parts per trillion(ppt) for PFOA and 70 ppt for PFOS.
A fact sheet sent out to the property owners stated, “PFAS chemicals have been used since the 1950’s in many household and industrial products. Within the Department of the Navy’s (DON) operations, PFAS are most commonly associated with aqueous film-forming foam(AFFF) used primarily for firefighting( including response to plane crashes, equipment testing, and/or training, buildings where AFFF was used in the fire suppression system.”
Mr. Derek J. Robinson, BRAC Environmental Coordinator for Crows Landing, stated “Property owners have been notified of their individual results, which are confidential. However, the Navy can state that of the ten properties where owners allowed drinking-water well sampling, none contained Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances above the EPA’s (Environmental Protection Agency) Lifetime Advisory level of 70 nanograms per liter.”
While the EPA has issued a lifetime health advisory for PFAS, the chemicals do not have a Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory standards or routine testing requirements. Until regulations for PFAS are made, the Navy plans to continue proactively investigating installations that are known or suspected to have had a PFAS release to ensure that people are not being exposed to PFOA or PFOS in their drinking water at concentrations exceeding the EPA’s advisory.
