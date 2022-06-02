The Patterson Unified Chapter of California School Employees Association (CSEA) presented annual awards and recognition to Patterson Joint Unified School District staff members at a year-end celebration at Northmead Elementary.
CSEA represents a wide range of district staff that includes, security, food services, office and clerical work, school maintenance and operations, transportation, academic assistance and paraeducator services, library and media assistance, computer services and more.
Along with employees of the year, staff members who have completed their continuing education and those who are moving from para education into teaching positions were recognized as well as long-time employees who are retiring after decades of service to Patterson students.
Five graduating Patterson High School students were presented with scholarships, and outgoing Superintendent Phil Alfano was also recognized.
Patterson High School Scholarship Recipients - Zackery Weeks, Jacob Guevarro, Brook Murray, Frances Pierce, and Janet Rodriguez.
Superintendent Award - Dr. Phil Alfano
Area J Award - Ruben Estrada Jr.
Staff of the Year Nominees, After School Program - Mitzi Delgado (ASP Account Clerk), Alonzo Rios (Walnut Grove ASP Leader), Brandy Schaa (Las Palmas Leader)
Site Coordinator of the Year Nominees, After School Program - Dina Alcaraz (Grayson), Belinda Barquis-Camarillo (Creekside Middle School), Elizabeth Diaz (Las Palmas), Christina Garcia (Northmead), Miracle Hercules (Walnut Grove), and Kimberly Schwarze (Apricot)
Elementary Site of the Year Nominee, After School Program - Northmead Elementary
Employees of the Year - Griselda Sinseros (Apricot), Brandee Nanney (Las Palmas), Amber Diaz (Northmead), Jennifer Sinseros (Grayson), Robert "Bobby" Thompson (Walnut Grove), Inez Ferro (Creekside Middle School), Catherine Manning (Del Puerto High School), Artie Rivera (Patterson High School), Janet Abrica (West Valley Learning Center), Guillermo Meza (Nutrition Department), Alfred Edgman (Maintenance & Grounds Department), Mitzi Delgado (After School Program), Laila Gutierrez (Autsim Program), Kayla Suesue (Health Clerk / LVN), Wendi Ramirez (District Office) and Mike Nunez (Rising Sun)
Retirees - Ramona Lynne Seeger - Jackson, Karla Saldana, Denise Pierce-Butler, Rosalinda "Rosie" Galva, Adelita"Lela" Lozano
Paras becoming Certificated Teachers - Kristina DeLaRosa, Kimberly Curbow, Veronica Cantu, Nancy Turcios, Ashley Alldredge, Sky Verhaegen
Receiving AA - Melissa Pena, and Gabriella Madrigal
