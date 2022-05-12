The acronym C.A.R.E., as designed by California State University Stanislaus student Veronica Vargas, stands for Community, Awareness, Resources, and Education. An event on May 7 brought together all of these things, serving the disabled members of Patterson’s community.
The weekend fair, known as the C.A.R.E. Fair, offered resources and activities for developmentally disabled people of all ages. Hot dogs, cotton candy, and water balloons were just a few of the things enjoyed by attendees. And while the overall attendance was low, those that came were greatly benefited by it.
The fair was the graduation project of Veronica Vargas, who is studying public health promotion at Stanislaus State. Working under the mentorship of Youth Development Supervisor Jason Hayward, she has been interning with the recreation department as part of her studies.
Vargas has had first-hand experience with disabilities, as her older sister has Down syndrome. She recalled how her mother used to, for five years, drive her sister half an hour to a place that offered special education courses. They later moved from the Bay Area to Patterson. “Now there are special education courses here,” she said. “There still aren’t many resources available to the individuals that live here.” Her sister was also bullied on occasion, and Vargas said that was due to their ignorance of what it’s like to have a disability.
And after being placed as an intern with the recreation department, she realized she had a perfect opportunity to help the community with those problems. She explained, “One of the pillars of health is actually social support and community, so I thought this would be a great time to cultivate change, and that would be a great place to start.”
So Vargas began reaching out to others who have disabled family members, and to teachers such as Amy Barron of PHS who teach special education courses. She contacted organizations that specialize in helping special needs children as well as students at her school. She also used her own experience as a reference, planning to add events that special needs children would enjoy, such as arts and crafts or dancing.
A goal of the C.A.R.E. Fair was to familiarize the event volunteers with developmentally disabled children. She sought out help from those who had no experience with such kids, hoping to help them gain experience connecting with them. Vargas noted that some volunteers already said they were interested in further work with special needs children.
“A lot of the individuals with developmental disabilities don’t really have the support that they need,” she said. “If we get individuals in the community to see that they’re just like us, they want to be included, you don’t have to treat them so differently, you just have to treat them with respect to their disability.”
Vargas said that helping special needs children starts with the community. Once the people are involved, more things can follow, such as financial support and governmental policies. The ones who organized, volunteered for, and attended the C.A.R.E. Fair took a few steps forward toward widespread help for the special needs community.
