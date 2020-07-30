Dale Stephen “Hap” Callahan, 69 of Patterson passed away Saturday, July 25th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mr. Callahan was born in Modesto and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. He was a ditch tender for the Westside Irrigation District for 20 years. He was a handyman, mechanic and an avid fisherman.
Mr. Callahan is survived by his son, Michael Callahan of Jamestown, daughter, Sarah Callahan Stitzel of Pismo Beach; brothers, Robert Lee (Barbara) Callahan and George (Connie) Callahan both of Jamestown; sister, Tammy Deeann Callahan-Monego of Brentwood; five granddaughters and one grandson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vondolee and Wilma Callahan; brother-in-law, John Monego and sister-in-law, Patricia Callahan.
Due to current restrictions services are private.
