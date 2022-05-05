Damacio “Junior” Rodea, 71 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, April 27th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Rodea was born in San Juan, Texas on February 12, 1951 to Jesusa and Damacio Rodea, Sr. He was the youngest of 12 children. On October 6, 1969 he married Amelia Granillo Martel and her son, Carlos Lugo Martel, Jr. and on December 30, 1973 their son, Jerome Rodea was born. He was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He liked fishing, making people laugh, celebrations and cooking for family, friends and neighbors. He was a fan of the Dallas cowboys, the New York Yankees and he loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He volunteered for the Apricot Fiesta beer booth and breakfast every year and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a founder of the Patterson Pirates baseball team and was involved with the team for many years. He was also involved with the Patterson Redskins and in choosing the logo for the team.
Mr. Rodea is survived by his wife, Amelia Rodea; sons, Jerome Rodea and Carlos Lugo Martel, Jr.; brother, Isabel Rodea; sisters, Catalina Arcaute, Antonia Vega, Maria Abitua and Teresita Mendez; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 12th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.