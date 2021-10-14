Damage caused by wind event

Sustained winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour and gusts up to 45 mph wreaked havoc across Patterson on Monday and Tuesday.
The wind event damaged as many as 40 trees according to Robert Andrade, Deputy Director of Public Works for Patterson. “We were very busy from the start of the shift until about 10:30 p.m. last night”
The wind event was not unexpected so public works employees were prepared to start their shifts on Monday with patrols around town. Andrade said that workers drove around town to spot problems or potential problems and were, “inundated by calls” from the public.
So far, seven trees have been counted as a total loss, “We have put our hands on 35-40 damaged trees, of various sizes…limbs and branches, not all trees are destroyed, but seven were. It’s not always old trees or big trees, it depends on the health of the trees too. We make sure the trees are safe [during the event] and then we kind of backtrack [to complete the job]. We’re still in the clean-up process.”
Because the valley hasn’t experienced any significant rainfall in recent time there were no issues with drainage caused by blowing debris. Andrade said, “I hope we get rain. Crews have started to prepare by clearing drains, people will probably see them out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.