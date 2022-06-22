Dana Coriene Pendley, 65 of Patterson passed away Friday, June 17th at Mission Woodside in Redwood City.
Mrs. Pendley was born in Pasadena and was a resident of Patterson for 36 years. She worked at Rising Sun School in Vernalis where she was lovingly known as the lavender lady. Dana was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Patterson and served as the worship leader.
Mrs. Pendley is survived by her husband, John Robert Pendley of Patterson; sons, Andrew Michael-Christian DePalma of San Diego, Garrett Roy Pendley of Patterson and Tony Pendley of Sacramento; daughters, Emily Manrique of Suisun City and Robin Ferguson of Modesto; brother, Robert Brent Morrison of Chico and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Michael DePalma; parents, Paul and Coriene Morrison.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 25th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Mission Hospice and Home Care, 66 Bovet Road Suite 100, San Mateo, CA 94407.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
