Daniel E. Chavez, Sr. 76 of Patterson passed away Monday, March 2nd at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Chavez was born in Jerome AZ and was raised in Superior AZ until he was a teenager. He and his family eventually moved to the Central Valley of California. He attended Patterson High School before serving his country in the Unites States Navy and the United States Army. He was an Army Ranger and was a member of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell Kentucky and did two tours in Vietnam as a Ranger. After serving his country he met Lupe “Margie” Chavez and Married on October 6, 1973.
Mr. Chavez loved sports and playing games. He was an avid Raider and Oakland A’s fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool, cards, dominoes, and riding and working on his 1954 Panhead Harley Davidson.
Mr. Chavez is survived by his spouse, Margie; children, David Duarte, Monica (Raymond) Morales, Daniel, Jr. (Primavera) Chavez and Clinton Chavez- Boersma; brothers, John Chavez, Robert Chavez and George Chavez; sisters, Bertha Cruz, Becky Yanez, Antonia Franco, Joanne Casillas and Frances Zamora. He was preceded in death by his father, Diego Chavez, Sr.; mother, Celia Chavez; sisters, Lorenza Urquidez, Delores Cisneros, Isabel Arriaga and brother, Diego Chavez, Jr.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 12th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
