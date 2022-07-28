Daniel Henry Rose, 83 of Patterson passed away at home Saturday, July 10, 2022.
Dan was born in Patterson, CA on August 30, 1938 to Ernest and Belmira (Bee) Rose. He grew up in Patterson with his brothers and sisters Eugene, Norman and Barbara and after graduating from Patterson High School, Dan went to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and graduated with a degree in Agricultural Sciences. He worked in food supply services and restaurant management for 40+ years.
Dan enjoyed camping, fishing and vacationing in Hawaii. He also enjoyed watching sports, particularly basketball, football and car racing. He was an avid fan of Patterson High School Football, the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49er’s.
Dan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lily Rose of Patterson; son, Michael Rose (Kristine) of Ventura, CA; daughter, Julie Solomon (Rick) of Henderson, NV; sister, Barbara Shishido (Harry) of Indio, CA; brothers, Eugene Rose (Cathy) of Modesto, CA and Norman Rose of Stockton, CA.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, August 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
