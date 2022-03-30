Daniel Isaac Martinez, 46, of Pleasanton passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2022. Daniel was born in San Leandro and was a lifelong resident of Alameda County. He graduated from Village High School in Pleasanton and worked as a Software QA Engineer for Apple for the past 15 years.
Daniel was a gifted musician and found joy in all things creative. He was inspired by art and found a deep connection with the world through listening and playing music. His love for music was ignited at an early age as he watched his father, Tommy play the guitar--the blues spoke to his soul. He was a collector of all things related to art and music.
Daniel was one of the founding members of Twelve Monkeys Productions. An accomplished DJ and promoter, he helped to bring House Music Productions to the Bay Area during the height of the underground scene. He mentored and supported many, influencing other DJs and producers as the heart and soul of Twelve Monkeys. His contributions lead to more than a decade of events and gave him the opportunity to play for thousands.
One of Daniel's goals was to work for Apple in Cupertino and he was proud to have achieved that. He loved working with such a dynamic team and was looking forward to future growth and success with Apple.
Daniel valued his family and friends and nurtured those relationships with love and gratitude. Being with Dan felt safe and comfortable, like being at home. He was a beautiful human -- a life anchor, a motivational speaker, a political insider, and a person who was wise beyond his years.
Daniel loved his rescue dogs, Bailey and Kona, and their daily adventures to the local dog park. The simple things in life brought him a deep sense of joy. He loved his neighbors and showing off his latest cool gadget or guitar purchase, and was beyond happy for someone to play or discuss music with him.
Daniel was a proud and loving uncle to his namesake, Daniel Edgar Brambila, and was so very honored that his sister had named her son after him.
Daniel will be greatly missed and the world will be a bit less bright in his absence. We will mourn the loss of his storytelling, taste in music, DJ mixes, continuous guitar riffs, animal pet voices, loud infectious laughter, wonderful heartfelt hugs, and the unconditional love he gave.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Linda Vilkins; sister, Angelina Vilkins-Brambila (Jonathan) and nephew, Daniel Edgar Brambila. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Martinez.
On Thursday, April 7th at 11:00 am, Daniel will be remembered by his friends and family in a celebration of life at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
