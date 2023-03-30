Daniel Perez, 50 of Westley passed away Monday, March 20th at his residence.
Mr. Perez was born in Modesto and was a lifelong resident of Westley. He was a welder for over 15 years. Daniel enjoyed working on low rider bikes, BBQing, and most of all hanging out with his friends and family.
Mr. Perez is survived by his son, Emilio Perez of San Diego; daughter, Chelsea Perez of Houston, Texas; parents, Emilio and Esperanza Perez of Westly; sisters, Lucia Molina of Stockton and Thelma Rangel of Patterson.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, April 4th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
