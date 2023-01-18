Darrell Berl Wiggam, 88 of Patterson passed away Thursday, January 12th, at his residence.
Mr. Wiggam was born in Sedgwick, Colorado and has been a resident of Patterson for seven years. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he was stationed in Puerto Rico. In 1955, while stationed in Puerto Rico he met and married the love of his life, Irma Rosado Otero. They were married for 67 years and together they had 4 children. Once he left the military, he was a welder for many years and in his retirement, he worked as a grocery porter for Kroger/Fry’s Supermarket in Arizona for 14 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irma Rosado Wiggam; son, Darrel Lynn (Terri) Wiggam of Redondo Beach; daughters, Irma M. (Tony) Shaffer of Huntington Beach, Trisha (Greg) Hartsell of Patterson; 8 Grandchildren, He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie (Howard) Coons; Sister, Carrie Elzine Baptist; brothers, Hubert Lynn Wiggam and Donald L. (Audrey) Wiggam.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed be a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Friday, January 20th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 21st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
