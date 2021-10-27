Daryl is survived by his wife of 16+ years, Chelsea (Coughran) Brown; his father Jim Brown; his grandparents Jack & Jackie Brown; brothers Craig Brown, John Chumley; sister Destini Chumley and step father John Chumley.
Native of Patterson, CA and resident of Oroville/Forbestown, CA. Daryl was a member of the Laborers Union and worked on many infrastructure projects including New Irvington water tunnel, SF Chinatown third light rail extension, the fourth bore on the Caldecott Tunnel, most recently for Drill Tech Drilling and Shoring repairing the rail tunnel on the Union Pacific's Feather River route up in Quincy.
Daryl was a larger than life personality who spent a lifetime gathering people; his family, his hometown friends, work friends & partners, mountain friends, football tailgaters… he was their friend, their confidant, their pal. One could spend a lifetime trying to be the friend Daryl was to others.
Internment was conducted on Oct 22, 2021 10:00 AM Wyandotte Memorial Cemetery 4600 Foothill Blvd Oroville, CA 95966 followed by a
Celebration of Life attended by family & friends.
Ponderosa Park & Community Center 17103 Ponderosa Way Brownsville, CA 95819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.