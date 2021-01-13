David Amaya Villarreal, 61 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock after a valiant battle against COVID-19.
Pocho, as he was lovingly nicknamed by his family, was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Hector Villarreal Garcia and Juana Amaya Godoy. The family later immigrated to Tracy, CA where Pocho graduated from Tracy High School. Most recently, he was a resident of Patterson for 10 years and a truck driver for 15 years. He was a talented musician who enjoyed singing and was a member of Los Humildes de Rudy Flores. Pocho was passionate about fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle. He enjoyed working out and was a bodybuilder that won numerous competitions in the past. He will be remembered as a great family man and an amazing father who made sure his children never lacked anything, had food on the table, clothes on their backs and a roof over their head. He put everyone before himself and treated friends like they were family. His loved ones will miss his striking green eyes, bright smile, rough hugs, side pokes, hearing him say his favorite catchphrase, “whatever”, in addition to spending Sunday’s at the Rancho as Pocho prioritized family time.
Mr. Villarreal is survived by his wife, Karla Villarreal Hernandez of Patterson; sons, David (Rachalle) Villarreal, Jr., Eric (Natalie) Villarreal and Jonathan (Brittany) Adams all of Foresthill, Brian (Diana) Villarreal of Patterson, and Fortino Villarreal also of Foresthill; daughters, Tracy Villarreal of Turlock and Samantha Villarreal of Patterson; brothers, Hector Villarreal of Mexico, Josue “Josh” Villarreal of Patterson, Joel Villarreal of Mexico and Daniel Villarreal of Tracy; sisters, Eva Salas of Tracy, Elizabeth “Ellie” Villarreal of Mexico, Nohemi
Villarreal of Livingston, Hilda Villarreal of Turlock, Becky Campo of Patterson, Ruth Villarreal of Livingston; 6 grandsons and 2 granddaughters; his mother, Juana Amaya Godoy of Livingston and a host of loving nephews and nieces.
Due to COVID restrictions services are private.
