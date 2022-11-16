David Fernandez-Tellez, 28 of Patterson passed away Sunday, November 6th in Jamestown, CA.
David was born on July 25, 1994 to parents Martha and Jose in Modesto Ca. He was a resident of Patterson for 28 years. He was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. David showed great love to all his aunts, uncles, cousins and his friends. His charismatic, fun personality and charm inspired devotion in others.
David was the founder of Revamp’d Inc. Revamp’d Inc was his pride, joy, and life’s work. He poured his heart and soul into his business. He enjoyed playing soccer, taking pictures, graphic design. David was a social butterfly and the life of the party. A kid at heart.
He is survived by: his sons Kaiden Nathaniel Fernandez (7) of Patterson, and David Maximiliano Fernandez (1) of Modesto. His parents, Jose and Martha Fernandez of Patterson; brother, Cristian (Lucy) Fernandez and their children Alexa, Daniel, Xavier, Izaak, Aaliyah and Lucas of Modesto; sisters, Miriam (Manuel) Rivera and their children Sebastian, Sofia and Selena; Vanessa Fernandez and daughter Natalie; and Cristal Fernandez (Carlos) and their children Isaiah and Roman Gonzalez all of Turlock.
A Visitation/Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 21st at the Fernandez Family Residence in Patterson followed by mass on November 22nd 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.