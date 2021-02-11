David Joseph Silva, 71 of Patterson passed away Friday, February 5th at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Silva was born in Modesto and was a life-long resident of Patterson. He was a farmer for 42 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the US Army. Once he retired, he enjoyed time with his grandchildren and tinkering in his shop.
Mr. Silva is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Silva of Patterson; children, Danny (Brianne) Silva of Patterson, Stacy (Rob) Perez of Newman, Tony (Elizabeth) Silva of Newman, Jeannie (Jonathan) Sol of Modesto; brothers, Domingos Silva and Joseph Silva; sisters, Mary Yoakum and Shirley Solari and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domingos and Laura Silva and sister, Jeanne Walters.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, February 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 12th at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
