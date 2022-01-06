David Kenneth Phelps, age 55, of Patterson, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Charles and Georgianna Phelps in Mountain View, California.
David was a presence to all that knew him, and that was no small feat, considering he never knew a stranger. His quick wit and irreverent humor entertained many and puzzled a few, but anyone who met him, remembered him. David’s self-professed greatest accomplishment was his family, and his pride for them shown through in every conversation that he had, as many who were forced to look at pictures can attest. David was a hard worker and wonderful provider, working 20 years in grocery as a night crew manager and had just surpassed the 14-year mark as a Route Sales Representative for Frito Lay in San Jose. David had an avid love for all things sports. You could find him most Saturday mornings, first off the tee, at various area golf courses, but his favorite course was Pacific Grove Golf Links, in Pacific Grove, where he swore he would retire.
David is survived by his loving wife Mary and children Kevin, Ryan, Ethan (Stephanie) and Hannah, a brother, Charles Phelps, sisters Lois (Andy) Pace, Patty (Dave) Brumley, and Linda Phelps, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Phelps, his mother Georgianna Phelps, and his brother, Jerry Clemons. David also left behind 2 pups and 7 cats, the latter of which his loving wife is not happy about.
A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, in Turlock California followed by a reception at the Turlock Golf and Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.