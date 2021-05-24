David was born in Patterson, the third of four children to Manuel and Lily Knutson. He had a great childhood, becoming an Eagle Scout and an outstanding athlete. He was an All Conference halfback at Patterson High. He continue his football at Cal where injuries ended his career. David also played varsity Basketball, Baseball, Track and was an excellent swimmer. David graduated Patterson High School in 1949 and was president of the Student Body. He graduated from Cal in 1953 and was president of his fraternity.
After school, he served 2 years in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, David started in the field and grass seed business. He eventually purchased and operated to retirement The Stover Seed Co. in the Los Angeles area.
David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters-Inez and Phyllis, and two wives-Jeanne and Marian.
He is survived by six children- Leslie, Mimi, John, Stephen, Luke, Lori, and sister Velma. He is also survived by ten grandchildren.
David had a full complete life and will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.