David Roger Reichmuth, a life-long resident of Patterson passed away on July 6, 2022. He was born to parents George and Mary Reichmuth on July 7, 1954. David grew up on the family ranch in Patterson and continued to reside there until his sudden death.
David was an alumni of Sacred Heart School Class of 1968 and graduated from Patterson High School in 1972. He then earned an Associates of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Modesto Junior College in 1974. David married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Cole on September 14, 1974.
Upon graduation from MJC, David started farming alongside his brother and father. David was a third generation farmer and farmed the Patterson area for over four decades. He farmed several acres of diversified row crops and orchards of almonds and apricots. Prior to his retirement, David farmed alongside his two sons, David Jr. and John.
David was a member of the Patterson Irrigation District Board of Directors since 1991 and currently served as Vice President. He was proud to be part of the board that planned and oversaw the completion of the Patterson Irrigation District Fish Screen Construction in 2012. He also previously served on the Patterson Auction Boosters Board, was a past member of the Sportsman of Stanislaus Club and Apricot Producers of California and was a Blue Diamond Grower. David was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
David was a one-of-a-kind friend to many and a dear father, father-in-law, son-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was known as “Tiny” by his friends, loved having a good time and had a wonderful sense of humor. David enjoyed spending time with his friends and playing countless hours of card games, including pedro and poker. He also thoroughly enjoyed trips to casinos and playing blackjack and slot machines.
David was an avid fisherman and loved taking his fishing boat on trips to lakes throughout California and Nevada with friends and family. He enjoyed watching his daily game shows, western shows like Bonanza and Gunsmoke, and sports. He was a devoted fan of the Raiders and Golden State Warriors.
The most important thing to David were his children and grandchildren and he
wholeheartedly loved them. He was an amazing Papa and was always there
supporting his grandchildren at their school and sports events or babysitting after school. He was so proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments in the classroom and on the court or softball field.
David is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cynthia Reichmuth, his beloved daughter Elizabeth (Eric) Anson, sons David Reichmuth, Jr., and John Michael Reichmuth, grandchildren Lauren Anson, Jake David Anson and Spencer Anson, sister Jeanette (Carlos) Dominguez and brother George (Debbie) Reichmuth and mother-in-law Lorene Cole. David is also survived by godparents Mike and Virginia Alberti, godchildren Adam Hansen, Ryan Hayton and Heidi Reichmuth-Rumminger and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Reichmuth, niece and goddaughter Allison Hayton, father-in-law Wesley Cole and sister-in-law Becky Cole Zipser.
A mass will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Burial will be private.
The family requests that remembrances be made in David’s memory to P.R.I.D.E. (Patterson Recognizing Individuals Determined to Excel) - Post Office Box 1543 Patterson, CA 95363 or Father James V. Connors Endowment Trust Fund - Post Office Box 1174 Patterson, CA 95363.
