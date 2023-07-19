On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Dawn Louise Garcia, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and longtime resident of Newman, passed away at the age of 60. She went peacefully surrounded by her close family.
Dawn born on May 28, 1962, to Guy and Carolyn (Black) Huffman in Oakland, California. She was the youngest of 5 children. On June 20, 1981, she married her high school sweetheart, Pedro Garcia, Jr. Together they raised three sons, Dominic, Dennis, and Derrick.
Dawn was a kind, loving, and thoughtful woman. She had a passion for thrift shopping and bargain hunting. Dawn enjoyed gardening, lotto scratchers, and most of all, spending time
with family and friends.
Dawn is survived by her husband Pedro (Pete) Garcia of Newman, their three children, Dominic Garcia of Newman, California, Dennis (Kirsten) Garcia of Camarillo, California, and Derrick Garcia of Austin, Texas; grandson Daxton, granddaughter Brynlee, her brothers Thomas (Betty) Huffman of Riverbank, California; Jim Huffman of Crestview, Florida, her sisters Chris (Dave) Lopez of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Valerie (Steve) Huntington of Lancaster, California, and several cousins, nephews, and nieces. Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Guy, and her mother, Carolyn.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023, at the Beach Family Barn at 24200 Azevedo Road, Newman at 1 o’clock p.m. All are welcome to attend. For further details, please contact a member of the immediate family.
