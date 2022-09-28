Deborah Diane Ashlock, 63 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, September 21st at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with her family by her side.
Mrs. Ashlock was born June 27, 1959 in Eudora, Arkansas to John and Betty Hamilton. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and doing diamond art.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Ashlock; children, Jessica (Glenn) Saunders and James (Victoria) Ashlock; grandchildren, Anthony Hernandez, Aidan Hernandez, Tyler Ashlock and Cody Ashlock all of Patterson. She was preceded in death by her father, John Keeling; mother, Betty Smith; step-father, Bill Smith (Arkie) and son, Jeremy Ashlock.
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 4th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
