Stanislaus County Supervisor Jim DeMartini hosted a meeting at Frank Raines OHV Park for residents of the Del Puerto Canyon area on Oct. 29 who were affected by wildfire this summer.
District 5 Supervisor candidates Channce Condit and Tom Hallinan were invited by the meeting organizer, Gina Keeney, and were present.
The wildland fires sparked by lightning were under Cal Fire’s jurisdiction as they were located in the state responsibility area (SRA). As such, Cal Fire was responsible for the inspection and evaluation of property damage and loss that was then reported to FEMA.
According to residents who were present, the reports by Cal Fire were grossly inaccurate. Resulting in Stanislaus county being denied federal emergency disaster relief funds due to not meeting the two million dollar threshold set by FEMA.
The inaccuracy of the reports has been blamed on a number of factors:
- Cal Fire representatives were unable to access some properties because landowners had locked gates.
- Cal Fire representatives didn’t have a map of property locations; therefore, they were unaware that there were properties to search.
- Residents, having been displaced, were unaware that these inspections were taking place and were not available.
Emotions were high among residents who felt unheard and unserved by county and state officials. Frustrations over the loss of their property were magnified when representatives from Cal Fire failed to attend the meeting, and residents were left with unanswered questions. Although residents were generally supportive of Cal Fire, they were displeased with the agency’s seeming lack of concern for property protection and the resulting disaster that they have been left to attempt to recover.
Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services, represented by Fire Warden Chief Richard Murdock and Emergency Services Manager Shannon Williams, attempted to assuage resident’s concerns with little success.
Murdock could not answer residents’ demands for an explanation of why their land and property were deemed unworthy of protection. He explained that county and city fire services did not engage in fire suppression activities because the incident was under Cal Fire’s command, and Cal Fire did not request local support. That information was not received well by residents who were upset that bureaucratic red tape was being blamed for their losses, especially because canyon residents pay extra fees to receive fire service.
Williams spoke to the importance of documenting their losses so that the county could attempt to appeal FEMA’s decision. All residents received a form to document their losses that StanCo OES will use in their appeal process.
Aside from the catastrophic losses some residents suffered, many are still without phone service. Frontier has yet to restore service lines in the area, adding yet another roadblock to the recovery efforts of the rural area’s residents. At the request of residents and due to the lack of reliable phone service, county agencies agreed to use traditional mail service in the future to inform residents of the process of applying for relief.
Mary-Kate Cook from the Department of Environmental Resources presented residents with information on the health and safety of their wells as well as hazardous materials clean-up.
Maria Perez, from the Farm Services Agency Emergency Program, was able to help direct residents to different aid programs that might offer funding or reimbursement for damages.
Theresa Becchetti, UCCE Livestock Advisor for Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, was on hand to discuss animal health after a fire as well as loss assessment.
Residents requested another meeting be held and demanded that whoever is the District 5 Supervisor at that time and StanCo OES ensure that a representative from Cal Fire will attend the meeting. The date for the future meeting has not been set.
