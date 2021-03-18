Del Puerto High School recognized as Model Continuation High School

Del Puerto High School has received prestigious recognition as a Model Continuation High School by the California Department of Education.
From the Department of Education’s website, “The Model Continuation High School (MCHS) Recognition Program identifies and recognizes outstanding programs and creates a resource list of quality programs for school visitations. These schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services.”
Del Puerto Principal Jose Sanchez was recognized by the California State Association of California School Administrators as the Continuing/Education Options Administrator of the Year in 2020. At the time he thanked Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano, for “his encouragement to seek professional development.”
DPHS does more than educate the at-risk youth of Patterson. “I think the biggest thing is staff/student relationships. We’re able to get these kids to open up and tell us what they want for their future.” Expanding on how the staff at DP has been able to build trusting relationships with the students he said, “We call them. I call them. We get their phone numbers from their parents and text them or call them to check on them and to encourage them. They’re responsive to communication.”
While many people think of continuation schools as places for troubled students or “bad kids,”
Sanchez doesn’t see it that way. Speaking with pride he said, “Students feel safe. They don’t feel intimidated by their peers. We’ve had no major, or even minor disruptions.”
Recognition as a Model Continuation High School acknowledges that Del Puerto - known as DP to most Pattersonites- supplies rigorous education with a focus on career and college readiness, students have access to extra-curricular activities like leadership club, yearbook, and sports competition against other continuation schools.
With support from the District and through a partnership with Patterson High School, DP students also have access to the Career Technical Education (CTE) program which affords them greater access to opportunities to improve their futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.