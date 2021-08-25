Deloris E. Morgan, 89 of Patterson passed away Thursday, August 19th at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Lowell, Nebraska and was a resident of Patterson for 85 years. She was a girl scout leader, a member of Job’s Daughters, and a worthy matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a PTA president and attended Modesto Junior College. She had a veracious love of traveling.
She is survived by her sisters Shirley Chambers and Geri Goodwell; brother, Charles Frank; daughter and son in law Jill & David Levis, daughter in law Allyse Morgan and her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Walter and Murial Frank, husband Raymond D. Morgan; grandson, Raymond R. Morgan; daughter Dianna Penland; son Rex Morgan; sister, Wauneta Borges and brother Richard Frank.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am, following a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 2nd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
The family has asked that all remembrances be sent to the Community Hospice or Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Ave, Hughson, CA 95326
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.