The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced it has successfully completed the review process to maintain its national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) for another five years. In maintaining its accreditation status through 2028, CDPH has demonstrated it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures, and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve, and advance the health of all California communities.
CDPH received notification on August 24 that it had achieved reaccreditation after completing a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure the department met a set of national quality standards and measures. CDPH was one of the first state health departments to achieve initial accreditation in 2014.
“Today’s announcement confirms that CDPH has the capacity to become increasingly effective at improving the health of California communities,” said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón. “Reaccreditation for CDPH means that we continue to meet and exceed PHAB standards for public health departments and shows that we are an organization dedicated to improving performance, growing a robust infrastructure, and fostering continued innovation.”
ABOUT PHAB ACCREDITATION: The non-profit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation. PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance.
“We are extremely pleased to be at the point in the accreditation program where CDPH, along with many others, are successfully maintaining their five-year accreditation status through PHAB,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “These health departments are assuring their communities that the value of accreditation is long-term – not a one-time recognition – and that continual improvement is the hallmark of a 21st century organization.”
