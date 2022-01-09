A fatal traffic collision involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy occurred at the intersection of River Road and Villa Manucha Road in Newman this morning, Sunday, Jan. 9.
The driver of the involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
At the time of the collision, the deputy was responding with their lights and sirens activated to a request for assistance from a Newman police officer.
The involved deputy sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to undergo surgery.
The deputy has not been identified but, public information officer for SCSO, Sgt. Erich Layton said the deputy is assigned to the investigative unit and has been employed by the department since 2012.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol are conducting the investigation of the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.