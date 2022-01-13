Deputy invovled in fatal collision

A fatal traffic collision involving a Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy occurred at the intersection of River Road and Villa Manucha Road in Newman at about 7:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 9.
Detective Eric Fulmer, assigned to the Patterson substation, was one of many deputies who were responding to an emergency request for assistance from Newman Police when the collision took place in dense fog.
Saul Betancourt, 21, the driver of the involved 2015 Chevy coupe was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Maria Prado, 19, sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Doctor’s Medical Center for treatment.
The California Highway Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicated that Betancourt entered the intersection directly into the path of Fulmer’s undercover 2019 Nissan. The report stated the Nissan driven by Fulmer was equipped with emergency lights and siren, it is believed both were activated at the time of the collision.
Fulmer sustained a broken left leg, he was transported to Memorial Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He has been employed by the department since 2012.
Due to the extent of the damage it is unknown if safety restraints were used at the time of the collision. The investigation by the California Highway Patrol is ongoing.
