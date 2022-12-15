13-year-old Patterson resident Aaliyah Garcia is, in her parents’ words, a miracle child. From the brink of death to dancing in this year’s performance of the Nutcracker, her life has been full of dark valleys and thrilling vistas.
Robert and April Garcia couldn’t have children for years. Naturally, they considered adoption, with Robert’s parents working in foster care through Creative Alternatives. However, the agency seldom received newborns—which the Garcias were looking for. April recounted the pastor of their church speaking of a blessing they had coming their way. Not long after, April discovered what it would be. “I got a confirmation in my prayer room that I was going to have a baby girl by the end of the year.”
Aaliyah was born on Thanksgiving Day. Her biological mother, at that time incarcerated, attempted to abort her. She was airlifted to a children’s hospital where the doctors were ready to pronounce her deceased. But one doctor felt a faint heartbeat, placed her on machines, and saved her life. The failed abortion resulted in only one of Aaliyah’s lungs being fully functional and having multiple other health problems.
The Garcias jumped at the chance to adopt the girl. They received her on Christmas Day, 2007. That was only the beginning of the adoption process, though. Another two years of paperwork and legal hurdles stretched before him.
For a time, Aaliyah’s aunt expressed a desire to adopt her, and the Garcias doubted they would keep their newfound daughter. She spent a week with her aunt and returned with heat rash, infections, breathing trouble, and a host of other problems. The aunt withdrew her interest in adoption shortly after.
Aaliyah’s parents consider her a gift from God. “She asked me a long time ago, ‘Mommy, did I grow in your belly?’” said April. “And I said, ‘No, you grew in my heart. God hand-picked you for us.’” Her name, chosen by the hospital, means “lifted up to God,” and her middle name—Dorothy—means “gift from God.”
Aaliyah has walked a hard road through her life, enduring bullying at schools and dance studios because of her dark skin. But within the past years, she’s settled into a busy yet happy life with teachers that invest in her.
The Garcias explained how Aaliyah was born a dancer. April’s grandfather bonded with the girl from an early age, and they would often dance together to gospel music. Because of her disabilities, she walked on her toes as a toddler, which influenced her parents to enroll her at Trinity Dance Center when she was two and a half years old. Family videos show her dancing with her adopted brother. Despite trying many other sports and activities, dance has always been her consuming passion. According to her parents, she’ll dance until she’s near passing out.
She mentioned being nervous on stage, but her love for the art enables her to perform without reservation. “When I’m on there, I feel like I can be me,” Aaliyah said. “I can be this person who can dance.”
Aaliyah’s goal in dancing is to make people happy. She not only does this on stage but also in her life every day. Her parents said she always encourages the surrounding people. When she gets scholarships, she’ll console those who didn’t make it. Robert and April Garcia gave story after story of how she has stayed humble through all of her opportunities and recognition. She remembers where she came from and shows sympathy to others going through hard times.
Her passion and kindness have taken her far. Besides receiving many scholarships, she danced in Disneyland’s Dance the Magic in April of this year. She’ll also be dancing in the Macy’s Parade and a Christmas performance at her church.
This year, for the first time, Aaliyah is performing in the Nutcracker as a toy soldier. She admired the various styles of dance in the show, which led her to audition. She enjoys her role, saying her favorite part is acting like a toy. The unique style of dance is another aspect she has appreciated.
Playing the character has challenged her skill as well. While Aaliyah knew many of the individual parts, putting them together was a different matter. She overcame that by practicing the moves both at home and behind the stage until they felt comfortable.
While her parents expected another routine dance performance, the quality of Central West Ballet’s Nutcracker production astonished them. Robert said he found himself rooted to his seat to see what would happen next.
When asked what she would say to someone like her, Aaliyah gave her insight. “I would say, ‘I know what they’re going through.’ I would say, ‘You can do it. You have to try to push through it. I know you can suffer from pain, but you have to try to work hard and work through it. Try to achieve your dreams of what you’re doing. Don’t stop. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, just keep going.’”
She’s followed her own advice to the letter. With more auditions and performances coming soon, and a goal to attend The Juilliard School, her future is bright.
