Dia Children's Book Day

Community members are invited to celebrate Día de los niños/Día de los Libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, at Stanislaus County Libraries between April 15 and 29.
Now commonly known as Día, the national program celebrates multiculturalism and promotes celebration every day of children, families, and reading, to emphasize the importance of literacy for every child, regardless of linguistic or cultural background.
Free books and crafts for kids will be offered at the Patterson Library, Wednesday, April 26, 3:30-5 p.m. while supplies last
The library is also holding its used book sale April 18-20. Hardcovers are $1.00, paperbacks, $.50 and children’s books are $.25-$.50.
Additionally, the library will celebrate National Library Week April 23-29. This year’s celebration highlights unexpected benefits of having a library card. For more information, contact: Susan Lilly, 209-558-4813 or 209-613-3672.
