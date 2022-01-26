Diana passed Sunday evening Jan 9, 2022 with her family by her side. She was an amazing woman that can light up any room she walked in to.
She is survived by husband Dennis Ortner, Son Ron Davis, Daughter Tara Oliveira, Step Daughters Tonya Giovacchini and Heidi Ortner and her most precious babies - grandchildren Sayge Davis Matthew Waldron and Victoria Rugado. Diana watched her children grow and was the happiest in Patterson.
A service will be held at 10am on Saturday Jan 29th at Patterson Cemetery, where we will be laying her ashes to rest . A Celebration of Life will follow at 961 Mary Jane Avenue, Patterson.
