On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Diane M. Mendes, beloved wife, mother and nana, passed away at the age of 70. She was born to Clarence and Victoria Scheleck in Canby, Minnesota. She moved to California in 1976 and in 1978 married Manuel; her husband of 44 years.
She made a lot of friends and enjoyed her employment at the Patterson Frozen Foods business office; as Angelo Ielmini’s secretary. But soon after the birth of her children; she found her calling as Kindergarten aide at Sacred Heart School; where she worked for 25 years. She could be anywhere in town and hear one of her students calling, Mrs. Mendes, Mrs. Mendes! As students would spot her.
Diane loved animals, the ocean, talk shows and shopping; always looking for the next graduation, birthday, Christmas gift etc. or perhaps an accessary for Chewey (her house cat). But her true pride and joy were her grandchildren, Madison and Liam. She would always look forward to their weekend trips to the ranch; her favorite day of the week. Diane was a devout Catholic, attending mass regularly at Sacred Heart Church until Covid and early health issues came to be.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel (Manny), son Matthew and daughter Maria Sapone (William) and grandchildren Madison and Liam, her Minnesota family; sisters Loretta Johnson and Dorothy Schroeder and brother Archie Scheleck. She is proceeded in death by parents Clarence and Victoria Scheleck and infant brothers Lloyd and Donald; father and mother-in law, Manuel D. and Caroline E. Mendes.
A Memorial Mass and Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, Burial to follow at Patterson District Cemetery.
The family prefers remembrances to be made in her honor to the Father James V. Connors Endowment Trust Fund, P.O Box 1174, Patterson Ca 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.