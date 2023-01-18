Dianne Arambel passed away peacefully on January 7th at age 68 after a brief illness. She is now at peace and resting with the lord.
Dianne was born on September 1st 1954, in Colusa, California the first child of Harold and Laura Arambel. She is survived by her son Ryan, brother Jeff and sister Sherry (Walter).
She was raised in Westley, California and attended local schools graduating in 1972 from Central Catholic High School in Modesto. She briefly attended MJC, then graduated from nursing school in Fresno to become a Registered Nurse. She then had a career as a critical care and medical nurse in Modesto and Manteca. She also worked in real estate sales for many years.
In 1994 she married Michael Poole and they started a family, having her son Ryan, and living in the Oakdale area. She had a passion for horses. This led her to raise and ride many horses over the years including showing in dressage shows. She was also an avid animal lover. She enjoyed telling stories and jokes and making others laugh.
Dianne played tennis at the SOS and Modesto Swim and Racquet Clubs in her youth. She was also a very gifted artist creating etchings and paintings she often gave to others as gifts. She enjoyed traveling over the years including Europe, Hawaii and many other destinations.
Dianne will be dearly missed by her family and friends who will remember her as a loving mother and a caring member of the community. A private gathering will be held with her immediate family.
