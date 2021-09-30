It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the death of Diega L. Guerrero, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26th at San Luis Care Center in Newman, CA. She always had a strong faith and has now gained her angel wings.
Sra. Guerrero was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 28 years. She was a
parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in
Patterson. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening,
cooking, playing rummy and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and
grandmother with a strong belief in God. Her children were her life. There was never a day that went by that she didn’t talk about her family.
Sra. Guerrero will be lovingly remembered by her
husband of 73 years, Fidencio M. Guerrero of
Patterson; sons, Pete (Nora) Guerrero of Wisconsin and Jose (Michelle) Guerrero of Brentwood;
daughters, Lucia (Michael) Page of Michigan, Juana (Paul) Albanelli of Michigan and Irma (Robert)
Rodriguez of Patterson; 11 grandchildren;
5 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was
preceded in death by her infant son, David Guerrero and daughter, Esperanza Guerrero; parents,
Masedonio and Bruna Avila Lopez; three brothers and two sisters.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, October 5th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in
Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Patterson Youth Program.
