Dionisia Guzman Luna, 88 of Modesto passed away Thursday, June 11th her residence in Modesto.
Mrs. Luna was born in Mt. Pleasant, TX and was a resident of Patterson for many years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Luna is survived by her son, Felix (Rachel) Luna of Modesto; daughters, Margaret (Merle) Shelton of Modesto, Frances (Benny) Torres of Riverbank, Esperanza Araiza of Modesto, Carmen Monarrez of Modesto, Gloria (Ulbano) Garza of Newman and Mary Guzman of Modesto; brothers, Joe Guzman of Patterson, Paul Guzman of Ceres and Lupe Guzman of Hughson; sisters, Catherina Suarez of Ceres, Helen Scarbrough, Virginia (Jesus) Guzman and Elizabeth Morales all of Modesto; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eberardo Luna in 2012.
Services were held earlier this month.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
