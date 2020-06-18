Dionisia Guzman Luna, 88 of Modesto (previously of Patterson) passed away on June 11, 2020.
Most Popular
Articles
- Patterson Police Services Chief Nuno on administrative leave
- Volunteer firefighter suspended
- Major injury accident on Del Puerto Road
- Candlelight vigil held for Felix Mapanda Jr.
- UPDATE: Deceased confirmed as Felix Mapanda
- Planning Commission approves site plans for Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
- UPDATE: Felix Mapanda Missing
- Patterson Farmers Market is open for business
- MJC Alumna Continues to Advocate for Students with Appointment to UC Regents
- Police log from June 2 through June 8, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.