Display in library commemorates Black History

For the month of February, a display inside the Patterson library calls attention to notable black men and women throughout history. From Martin Luther King Jr. to Ruby Bridges and George Washington Carver, it honors the great achievements of people that have been sometimes overlooked.
Local resident Larry Reid is behind the memorial. This is his second consecutive year arranging it, with the first focusing on black inventors. This year's tribute prominently features Martin Luther King Jr., including a graphic that shows several prominent changes he made. Reid recalled learning about King throughout his childhood and admires his peaceful reform. "He was a great leader."
Another poster tells the story of Ruby Bridges and her experience with school integration. Other lesser-known figures are honored as well, such as Norbert Rillieux, who invented granulated sugar; James E. West, who made long strides forward in the development of microphones; and Frederick Jones, inventor of the refrigerated truck.
Reid said he plans to make every year different, focusing on a new aspect of history.
"There's a lot of people who don't know about black history," he said. "Hopefully it'll open up people's minds and let them see what it's really all about."
The display, which is set up on the left side of the checkout counter, will be up for the remainder of the month.
