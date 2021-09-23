District Attorney Fladager announces retirement plan

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced her plans to retire in January 2023 rather than seek a fifth term in the 2022 election.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with the men and women in the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement and community partners,” said District Attorney Birgit Fladager. “It has been a pleasure to serve as your District Attorney for over 15 years. I am proud of everything we have accomplished thus far and I know the office is well situated for the future. After 31 years as a prosecutor, it is time for me to retire and allow others to continue the tradition of serving justice, protecting victims and keeping our community safe.”
In a statement dated September 14, Fladager addressed the staff of the District Attorney’s Office. “We have accomplished quite a lot in the last 16 years and faced many challenging obstacles. Our many accomplishments include: creation of the Stanislaus Family Justice Center to better serve victims in our community; establishment of the Fire Investigation Unit to ensure professional arson investigations; use of technology to make the office more efficient, capable, productive and safe from cyber-attacks; and, of course, hiring the most dedicated and competent prosecution team anywhere. The obstacles included: a multi-year major economic recession that led to a 25% reduction in staffing; massive and ongoing changes to the criminal justice system which many of us fear are going too far and too fast without allowing a meaningful assessment of their effectiveness and consequences.”
In regard to serving through the COVID pandemic she said, “While we face major backlogs as a result of court closures and limitations on the number of cases that can be heard, there has been some positive impact. Our justice partners became even more efficient in using technology to submit cases and discovery to us and the courts began to allow electronic filing and permitted some court appearances to be done virtually. These changes increased efficiency and should help offset the delays that we are continuing to see in contested court matters.”
Fladager continued her statement with a priority for the remainder of her tenure, “One of my remaining priorities is to continue working with Dave Harris to ensure the appropriate resolution in the Laci Peterson case. Our goal is to bring the habeas petition to a successful conclusion as soon as possible. If, however, court proceedings continue beyond my last day in office in January 2023, I intend to make myself fully available to assist in ongoing litigation if the next elected District Attorney will allow me to do so. I have already discussed this with Laci's family.”
Fladager was elected District Attorney in June 2006 after the retirement of former District Attorney Jim Brazelton. According to Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, in that time her assignments have included the Crimes Against Children/Sexual Assault Unit, the Stanislaus Drug Enforcement Agency and Felony Trial Team. She was the first Deputy District Attorney to lead the Domestic Violence Unit. She was promoted to Chief Deputy in 1999. In that capacity, she supervised felony trial deputies and was responsible for the homicide on-call team.
