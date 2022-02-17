Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Phil Alfano released a six-page statement citing the district’s various causes for regarding planned residential development in Patterson.
Alfano covers a lot of territory in the statement beginning with his appointment in 2008 as the Great Recession began and facility updates were being undertaken. “I’ve been reading extensively about previous general plans and community vision for Patterson’s future. Unfortunately, after combing through old newspaper articles dating to the early 1980s, it is starting to look like history repeating itself.”
Alfano and others have recalled the state of district facilities before significant updates in the late 2000s. District leaders have cited that old military barracks were reused as classrooms, portables with rotting walls soft enough to press through with a fingertip and plumbing that constantly leaked were part and parcel of the aged infrastructure.
Controversial residential development is nothing new in Patterson.
An article titled “Two major developments seek planners’ approval,” published by the Irrigator in August 2007 reported on an apartment/townhouse development project in the area of Ward Avenue and Ninth Street. The project received objections from PJUSD, and it was reported at the time that developers claimed the district was trying to extract more money from the project.
Regarding current developments, Alfano said, “My only interest is in seeing that Patterson’s residential development plans don’t move forward at the expense of the students, staff, and families I’ve had the pleasure of working with for the past 14 years.
“It is also my responsibility, and that of all school administrators, to be advocates for our children who are too young to vote, cut a campaign check, or run for political office, but whose lives will be dramatically impact by development plans,” he states before quoting Standard Six of the California Professional Standards for Education Leader.
According to the district, without new facilities PJUSD families can anticipate overcrowded classrooms, insufficient access to resources, and year-round school schedules. All of this, the district claims, will halt the forward progress the district has made over the last decade to more equitably provide access to all students. Access to programs like career pathways education, improvements to internet access for families, expanded before and after school care may be affected by the planned developments.
The addition of approximately 9,000 homes will require much more than a new school or two. Alfano said, “...our district will not only need to build schools but must secure additional space to warehouse supplies and equipment, house support staff, develop a central kitchen, expand maintenance and operations, and provide technology support for our growing student population and new school sites.”
The heart of the district’s opposition is funding. “Our former superintendent, Dr. Patrick Sweeney, took great pride in our facilities and left the district in good shape, despite the rapid growth that occurred during his tenure and the onset of the Great Recession. We have built on this legacy by leveraging more than $20 million in state funds to modernize our aging facilities during the past decade, relieving local taxpayers from shouldering this responsibility all on their own,” Alfano said.
The Master Plan for Villages of Patterson shows two new school sites near Walnut Grove.
To date, the district has not received 12 million dollars in CFD funding promised by the city for the development of Villages of Patterson. The lack of funding has prevented the district from moving forward with future facility development. Compounding the issue is the completion of residences that have already added approximately 400 students to the district, forcing changes to grade level offerings at multiple school sites.
Elementary schools that were previously tk/kindergarten through fifth grade are now tk/kindergarten through sixth grade. Creekside Middle School previously offered sixth through eighth grades, now it only accommodates seventh and eighth grade students, and Walnut Grove, previously kindergarten through eighth grade, is now kindergarten through fifth grade. These transitions were necessary to remedy overcrowding at a few school sites and have had the effect of putting many schools at capacity with no room to grow.
The Baldwin Ranch site plan as initially approved by the planning commission included three potential school sites for the district to choose from. By the time the city council approved the Master Plan, all three school sites had been removed.
During the public comment portion of a recent city council meeting Menge told council members, “Our district submitted a written response to the draft Environmental Impact Report addressed to Gruber Consultants on Nov 12, 2020, expressing our concerns about the impact the Baldwin Ranch project would have on our schools when we were made aware of this project. However, this information was not submitted to either the planning commission or the city council and was not included in the final draft of the report.”
The district’s response that Menge referred to includes a 2020 PJUSD projected enrollment total of 3,211. As of February 2022, the total enrollment of students in the city of Patterson is close to 6,000. The response to the DEIR also states that while the total acreage the developers designated for school sites may be adequate, the site location and configuration is not, nor would the fees established by law be sufficient to cover the direct and indirect costs associated with housing students.
The Baldwin Ranch Master Plan that was approved at the same time as the Zacharias Master Plan was for a development project south of the city’s corp yard. The plan included 305 residences adding a projection of 191 students. That plan was amended by the inclusion of the Baldwin Ranch North project that is already under construction north of the city’s corp yard on Baldwin Road, near Calvinson Parkway. When complete, Baldwin Ranch North will result in a population increase of about 280 students, leaving the district to figure out how to accommodate approximately 470 total students with no mitigation plans by the developer beyond impact fees as required by law.
The Zacharias buildout is expected to include a new middle school and at least one elementary school to help accommodate the nearly 3,000 students that are anticipated as a result of the project. According to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge, the developers have been working with the district to come up with a mitigation agreement that meets the needs of the district.
Alfano and Menge have made statements about the lack of clear communication between the district, city staff and developers.
Alfano, referencing statements made during public council and commission meetings echoed Menge’s statement to the council, said, “Former Community Development Director, David James misled the council and commission by telling both there had been ‘robust conversations’ with the school district, but again never providing our written concerns to either the planning commission or the council in the city’s final report. These concerns were not addressed publicly, other than with a verbal statement that our concerns had been ‘taken into consideration’.”
City Manager Ken Irwin discussed the district’s concerns during the Feb 15 council meeting. Irwin clarified that the “fees imposed on the developers by the city cannot exceed the maximum specified in state statute.” Due to this limitation Irwin said, “the city has encouraged the developers and school district to engage in additional discussions to try to reach a mutual, agreeable resolution to the school districts funding concerns.”
Regarding the district’s concerns over the 12 million dollars in CFD funds from the Villages of Patterson development, Irwin said that the city is unclear about the district’s confusion. He said the district accepted a proposed timeline for repayment and were assured that the source and timing of the funding would not be impacted. He added that the city has made one million dollars available to the district but can’t wire the funds until the school board approves the Community Facilities Agreement that was sent in October 2021.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure that they are made whole,” Irwin said. “We do want to make sure that the kids do have good schools and appropriate schools in the amount needed.”
Welcome to the discussion.
