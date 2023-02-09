In Psalm 104 a song of wonder and joy bursts forth onto the pages of Scripture as the psalmist contemplates the majesty of God’s creation. The hymn begins with an exclamation of praise. The first verse says, “Bless the LORD, O my soul. O LORD my God, thou art very great; thou art clothed with honour and majesty.” Near the end of the anthem, the author pens the crescendo as he proclaims in Psalm 104:33-34, “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being. My meditation of him shall be sweet: I will be glad in the LORD.” The subject of his meditation is the wonderful works of God and the source of his gladness is the fulfillment of God’s purpose.
•Meditate on His Creation – In Psalm 104:1-18, the psalmist considers God’s power, creativity, and majesty found in the stunning universe that God created. God is praised in verse two as the One “who coverest thyself with light as with a garment.” While man has spent centuries studying the properties and impact of light, God simply spoke it into being and puts it on like a garment. The meditation continues as God is identified as the One “who stretchest out the heavens like a curtain.” It took thousands of years for mankind to even enter the heavens, and yet God stretched them out like you would hang the curtains in your window. While the wind can be a disruptive force to man’s activities and a destructive force against his mightiest inventions, God simply “walketh on the wings of the wind.” These contemplations carry on throughout the chapter, but this column cannot contain them all.
•Meditate on His Command – In Psalm 104:19-35, the psalmist dwells on the mighty actions and commands of God throughout His creation. Thousands of men and women collaborated over a decade just to reach the moon, but Psalm 104:19 tells us “he appointed the moon for seasons.” God placed the moon in space with His spoken word and then orchestrated seasons and tides on Earth with this giant rock. Psalm 104:20 tells us that He established the sleeping and hunting patterns of the beasts of the forest. “Thou makest darkness, and it is night: wherein all the beasts of the forest do creep forth.” The readers of this column are encouraged to read Psalm 104 for many more such observations.
•Meditate on His Commission – In the midst of this grand reflection on God’s creation and commands there is an amazing observation. Psalm 104:23 declares that, “Man goeth forth unto his work and to his labour until the evening.” What a fascinating proclamation to consider! It is part of God’s glorious design for men to head to work each morning and spend the day laboring. Often, man’s idea of the perfect paradise is lounging in a hammock and doing nothing. That may be necessary from time to time for restoration of mind and body; however, God designed man to work! God’s idea of a perfect paradise is found in the Garden of Eden, Genesis 2:15 says, “And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.” Even in paradise, God gave man a job. The question in the title of this column is, “Do you hate your job?” See it as the psalmist sees it. It is a specifically-designed part of God’s marvelous creation and plan. Consider your job and praise God! Consider your job and be glad in the Lord!
By Pastor Timothy Benefield Sr, Golden Valley Baptist Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
