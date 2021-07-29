Those of you who were alive in the 90s, do you remember the magic eye 3D art work?
Those things drove me nuts. Mainly because I couldn’t see anything. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t see the image that was literally right in front of me…because I didn’t know HOW to see it.
In the book of Isaiah, the same thing was happening to the nation of Israel. They were so stuck on what used to be, they couldn’t see something different. Something new. They were too used to the old way. The old miracles that God had done “back there” for their ancestors.
At the time, they were enslaved by the Babylonians, and were reflecting back on how good they once had it. The good ‘ol days. What God USED to do in their lives. All the miracles that God USED to do in the past. Things like:
- When God rescued us from Egypt
- When God parted the Red Sea for our ancestors
- When Moses struck a rock with his staff for water
And as they’re reminiscing about what He used to do, God was trying to show them something new. He was trying to shift their faith and their perspective and prepare them for a change. God said this, “forget all that— it is nothing compared to what I am going to do. For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland.” Isaiah 43:18-19
Two things God wants us to learn from what He said to Israel:
1. God wants me to learn from my past and embrace the new.
Like Israel, we get hung up on the past too with things like:
- The marriage you USED to have
- That relationship we USED to have with our parents or friends
- How close we USED to be with Jesus.
But God said, “Forget about the past. I’m about to do something new. You’re still looking for me in the “used to”, but I’ve already begun setting up the “going to”.
2. Sometimes God wants to do the new thing in the same thing.
- You’ve been praying for a new spouse, but God wants you to honor the one you have.
- You’re single and praying for a mate, but you’re not emotionally, mentally, or spiritually healthy for yourself.
- You’ve been praying for a new job or career, but God wants to change your attitude toward the one you have now. Show up on time and honor the boss you have first.
- You want to move out of California and get a fresh start, but what if God wants you to be the catalyst for change right where you are?
- You’re thinking about going to a different church, but you haven’t invested your time, talents, and treasure into the one you call home.
We all know the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, it’s greener where we water it. Maybe the “something new” in your life is right where you are. Do you not see it?
Maybe God’s not changing your environment, he’s just trying to change you. Same view…different you. Instead of focusing on the negative, just thank God in it.
By Pastor Jeremy Moore, New Life Christian Center, Patterson campus. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.