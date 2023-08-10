Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey of love and companionship, courtesy of an anonymous hero with a passion for paws! Stanislaus Animal Services Agency (SASA) is excited to announce that an anonymous donor has stepped forward to sponsor the adoption fees for the next 50 dogs eagerly waiting to find their forever homes.
With an enchanting array of 241 dogs, encompassing a diverse mix of sizes, ages, and breeds, SASA's furry residents are ready to shower families with unconditional love. Whether you're seeking a loyal sidekick or a spirited playmate, there's a perfect match for everyone in this heartwarming lineup.
The campaign will end on Saturday, August 12, or until the 50 dogs have found their happy-ever-after families. It's a heart-melting adoption extravaganza where tails will wag, and hearts will unite!
Vaughn Maurice, Executive Director of Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, warmly extends his heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional generosity shown by our anonymous benefactor. "Their benevolent spirit is turning dreams into reality for our beloved furry companions and the families fortunate enough to welcome them. This gesture arrives at a pivotal juncture, given that the shelter's capacity, designed for 168 dogs, is currently housing 141 dogs," Vaughn expressed.
Be part of the journey to transform lives! Visit us at 3647 Cornucopia Way in Modesto and be swept away by the warmth and joy of pet adoption. Your heart might just find its new best friend!
For further details about the heartwarming campaign and the adorable dogs eager for their forever homes, please visit www.StanislausAnimalServices.com or just come over to the shelter.
About Stanislaus Animals Services Agency (SASA):
Stanislaus Animals Services Agency (SASA) is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to the rescue, care, and rehoming of companion animals in Stanislaus County. With a passionate team of professionals and volunteers, SASA is committed to promoting responsible pet ownership, reducing pet overpopulation, and ensuring the well-being of all animals in our care.
