Dolores “Guille” Herrera Ramirez, 81 of Patterson passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Ramirez was a caring, devoted and loving mother that loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed sewing, doing crossword puzzles, shopping on QVC, sharing her recipes and spending time with her best friend that she loved like a sister, Lina Santiago.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughters, Rosalinda (Guillermo, Sr.) Meza, Guillermina (Edward) James, Christina (Jose Santos) García, Carmina (Art) Gonzales and Gabriela (Robert) Reyes; grandchildren, Guillermo Meza, Jr., Andres (Angie) Meza, Bryan (Jennifer) Gonzales, Brittany Lozano, Alex Meza, Aaron (Miriam) Gonzales, Amanda Lozano, Adrian Meza, Candice Reyes, Alexys Reyes, Amber Marie Meza, Cheyenne Meza, Leilani Reyes; Tonio Meza; 8 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rosalino Ramirez; parents, Erasto and Carmen Herrera and 2 brothers.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, August 10th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 11th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
