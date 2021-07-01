Domestic violence and kidnapping end in arrest

A woman who had been reported missing out of Patterson has been found by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies. The victim, who suffered superficial injuries not requiring immediate treatment, has been reunited with her family.
Patterson Police Services deputies took the missing person’s report on June 22 after the woman’s family, friends, and co-workers became concerned by her absence when she failed to show up for work and had not been heard from for five days.
“Jose Munoz, a 34-year-old Newman resident, was believed to have been the last person seen with a woman who is the mother of his three children,” reads a news release from Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigative efforts of the SCSD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit were lauded by the Sheriff’s Department. The CAP unit “became aware of the investigation and began pursuing the case in hopes of safely finding their victim. Through their investigative efforts, they were able to locate a vehicle associated with Munoz near the intersection of Church Lane and Atlantic Drive in unincorporated Modesto on Wednesday afternoon around 4 o’clock.”
According to the news release, a traffic enforcement stop was conducted by investigators with SCSD’s Special Investigation Unit at which time Munoz was taken into custody without incident. Munoz is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
The news release further offers support to victims of domestic violence, ”We would like to remind our community about the importance of using local victim referral resources. They are available should people ever find themselves in a cycle or pattern of continued domestic violence. Our office works closely with the Haven Women’s Center of Stanislaus, as well as the Stanislaus District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Division. The 24-hour crisis line for the Haven is 209-577-5980. Safe housing accommodations, information about court processes, as well as other victim resources like restraining orders, can be more thoroughly explained. Our patrol deputies are always available to help when victims are prepared to make a law enforcement crime report, too.“
The Modesto Police Air Support Unit, the SCSD’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the unmanned Air Support Unit assisted the CAPU in their investigation.
