Dominga V. Marroquin, 78 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, September 29th at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mrs. Marroquin was born in Raymondville, Texas to Eligio and Consuelo Villarreal and married to Ramon Marroquin for 57 years before he passed away in 2017.
Dominga moved to Patterson with her family in 1974 and worked at Patterson Frozen Foods for 29 years. After retirement, she enjoyed watching her
grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She enjoyed her children playing sports especially football. She was a big Dallas Cowboys fan and every
Thanksgiving, we all celebrated at her home watching the game.
She loved doing Word Search books, watching Rosa De La Guadalupe and popping her Bubble Wrap as she would sit with her doggie “Puppy” that she loved very much.
She is survived by her loving children, Ramon Marroquin, Jr. (Sandra) Veronica “Betty” Marroquin, Maricela Marroquin, Albert Marroquin (Rosemary), Martin Marroquin and Arturo Marroquin (Michelle). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and Puppy, her companion. She leaves behind her 7 siblings, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Marroquin of Patterson, her parents, Eligio and Counselo Villarreal, brother Lazaro Villarreal and sister Delia Vargas all from Le Grand.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, October 13th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.